Didi claims linguistic assault in Delhi, cops call video ‘fabricated’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday dismissed Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted in the national capital for speaking their language, and termed the viral video shared by her, “fabricated” and “politically motivated.”

On Sunday, Banerjee posted a video claiming that the woman and her son—migrant residents from Malda district’s Chanchal area—were victims of “linguistic terror” by Delhi Police personnel. “Even a child is not spared... Where are they taking our country now?” she wrote on social media.

DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania refuted the charges and dubbed the video “misleading”. He identified the woman as Sanjanu Parveen and stated that during questioning, she alleged that four men in plainclothes, posing as police officers, took her and her child to a secluded spot on the night of July 26 and extracted Rs 25,000 from her.