BJP using fake cases to divert attention: Delhi LoP Atishi

NEW DELHI: The AAP has accused the BJP of misusing investigative agencies to deflect attention from its governance failures in Delhi.

Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, alleged that with the city grappling with power cuts, soaring electricity bills, water shortages and waterlogging, the BJP’s “four-engine” government has failed to govern and is now resorting to fake investigations and political vendetta.

Her remarks came as former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi criticised the BJP for repeatedly targeting AAP leaders through fabricated cases. She claimed after over 200 failed attempts in past decade, no evidence of corruption has ever been found against AAP leaders.

Recalling a SC remark, she said, “Court stated that the central government’s agencies must function independently and not act on political bias.”

“This false and baseless allegation is just another episode in the BJP’s long-running series of fake cases,” Atishi added.