Delhi government cancels all official leaves amid Pakistan conflict; cites emergency preparedness

NEW DELHI: In response to the rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi government has taken the precautionary measure of canceling all leaves for its officials with immediate effect.

This directive will remain in force until further notice, as authorities prepare for an emergency situations.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response systems, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, till further orders," an order issued by the services department read.

The decision comes amid a significant escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan. On the intervening night of May 6-7, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for a deadly militant attack on April 22 in Pahalgam which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

The situation has led to heavy artillery exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC), with civilian casualties reported on both sides.

A day before, a massive mock civil defence exercise was conducted at 55 locations in the city as part of a nationwide emergency preparedness drill.

According to officials, the government's decision to cancel all official leaves is seen as a proactive step to ensure readiness for any emergency given the proximity of Delhi to the conflict zones and its significance as the national capital.

Officials are expected to be on standby to coordinate responses, maintain public order, and provide essential services as needed.