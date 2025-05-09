Delhi airport sees cancellation of 138 domestic, international flights on Friday

NEW DELHI: As many as 138 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines on Friday, according to a source.

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, security measures have also been enhanced at airports.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

As a result of the closure of the airports, many flights have been cancelled.