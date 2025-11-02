Delhi Mohalla clinic staff appeal to President, PM as government issues termination notices

NEW DELHI: The employment crisis around Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics is growing, as the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has started sending 14-day termination notices to 121 clinics. The move follows the government’s decision to shut down clinics that were running from portable cabins, leaving hundreds of healthcare workers worried about their future.

The Mohalla Clinic Staff Union has written to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Health Ministry, asking them to cancel the termination orders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also raised the issue during a press conference on Sunday, accusing the government of going back on its promise to protect the workers.

Jitendra Kumar, president of the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union, said many staff members are losing their jobs without any alternative arrangements. “Each clinic has four employees. So far, 152 clinics have been closed, which means 608 workers are now jobless. The government has started sending termination notices, giving just two weeks to leave,” he said.