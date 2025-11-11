Day after Delhi blast, Lajpat Nagar traders feel relaxed but frustration rife among those in Sarojini Nagar

NEW DELHI: A day after the blast outside the Red Fort that left the capital shaken, traders at two prominent Delhi markets -- Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar -- displayed contrasting reactions on Tuesday.

At Lajpat Nagar market, which is one of the busiest in the city, the security arrangements were visibly tighter. Police presence was heightened, entry and exit points were barricaded, and parking areas were closely monitored.

“Fortunately, the arrangements in the market are much appreciable today,” said Kuldeep Kumar, President of the Lajpat Nagar Market Welfare Traders Association.

“The police were in their actual role today, probably taking lessons from last evening’s incident. There was zero encroachment, proper checking, and we felt so relaxed,” he added.

Kumar added that he personally urged the local police to maintain this vigilance in the long run. “The SHO was in the market since 7 am. I requested him to continue such strict checks in the future as well,” he said.