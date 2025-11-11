Parties unite to express grief, opposition wants probe on ‘conspiracy’

NEW DELHI: Leaders across political parties condemned the blast near the Red Fort, expressing grief and demanding a swift probe into the incident that claimed several lives.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by minister Ashish Sood, visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured. In a post on X, she wrote, “The car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
She added that Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams were jointly investigating the matter and urged citizens to avoid rumours and rely only on official updates. The CM also held a meeting with doctors and police officials at the hospital.
AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh, and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi, called the incident “deeply tragic” and demanded immediate action. Kejriwal urged authorities to probe whether a larger conspiracy was behind the blast, saying that “negligence in Delhi’s security cannot be tolerated.”
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav termed the explosion “alarming” and appealed to the administration to ensure public safety at all cost. Expressing sorrow over the reported deaths of ordinary people, he said, “My deepest condolences are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”