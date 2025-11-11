Parties unite to express grief, opposition wants probe on ‘conspiracy’

NEW DELHI: Leaders across political parties condemned the blast near the Red Fort, expressing grief and demanding a swift probe into the incident that claimed several lives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by minister Ashish Sood, visited LNJP Hospital to meet the injured. In a post on X, she wrote, “The car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

She added that Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams were jointly investigating the matter and urged citizens to avoid rumours and rely only on official updates. The CM also held a meeting with doctors and police officials at the hospital.