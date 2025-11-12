What Red Fort blast left of 34-yr-old Amar Kataria? His ink, their memory

NEW DELHI: “Mom my first love, Dad my strength.” That was the tattoo on Amar Kataria’s hand—the mark by which his family finally recognised him at the mortuary on Monday night. Hours earlier, he had called his father to say he was leaving work, a routine conversation that now echoes in the quiet of their Srinivaspuri home.

The 34-year-old pharmaceutical bizman was among those killed in the blast. He had shut his shop in Bhagirath Palace at around 6:30 pm and was on his way home. When his phone went unreachable, his family assumed he was caught in traffic. By the time the news came, hope had already begun to fray.