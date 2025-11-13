22 professionals were part of white-collar Jaish terror module, lookout alerts issued at airports

NEW DELHI: Investigative agencies have identified a total of 22 doctors, engineers and educated professionals who are part of the white-collar Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module that carried out the Delhi blast in which 13 people were killed.

The agencies said they were planning multiple blasts, with materials already procured, reconnaissance completed and devices ready. “They were all awaiting final authorisation from their Pakistan handler but got busted,” said a senior investigator.

Different teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the help of local law enforcement agencies are carrying out raids in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country to trace and arrest them. Multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, are engaged and coordinating to completely dismantle the module.

“Lookout alerts have been issued at all the international airports and borders so that the accused do not leave the country,” said a senior security officer, adding that local police have been alerted at all major railway stations.

Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, arrested on October 19 from Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir, was in direct touch through the Threema app with Jaish-e-Mohammed handlers based in Pakistan under direct supervision of UN-designated wanted terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, said officials.

The electronic devices seized from his residence indicate that he used three separate encrypted apps to maintain direct contact with JeM handlers and the 22 members of the module. The names of all the 22 were extracted from the three apps.

Irfan, an imam at Nowgam mosque who worked earlier as a paramedical staff member at Government Medical College in Srinagar, is the key behind the module, said investigators. His GMC job had given him access to medical students. Being a preacher at the mosque, he radicalised them and pushed them toward an extremist ideology.