Post-Diwali haze engulfs Delhi and neighbouring states as air quality dips sharply

Delhi continues to struggle with hazardous air pollution, with air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category across several areas on Wednesday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 7:00 am, the AQI in Delhi’s RK Puram was recorded at 380, while Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both stood at 355. Other severely affected locations included Bawana (376), Dwarka Sector 8 (353), ITO (362), and Nehru Nagar, which reported one of the highest levels at 394.

In Chandni Chowk, the AQI remained 'very poor' at 332, while around Akshardham, it reached 360, also falling in the 'very poor' range.