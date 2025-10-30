AAP, BJP clash over cloud seeding trials in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Wednesday over cloud seeding trials, after AAP alleged that no rainfall occurred despite claims of “artificial rain.”

The BJP hit back, accusing AAP leaders of mocking scientific research and undermining independent institutions.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, conducted two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday to induce rainfall in parts of the capital as a pollution-control measure.

The operation targeted areas including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar. While there was no precipitation in Delhi, light rainfall was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida.

Questioning the exercise’s effectiveness, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference that there was “no rain anywhere” despite official claims. “For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere,” he said.

Bharadwaj cited statements made in Parliament earlier this year, where three central agencies—the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)—had reportedly said that cloud seeding was not suitable for Delhi due to meteorological and chemical constraints.