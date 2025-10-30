AAP, BJP clash over cloud seeding trials in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Wednesday over cloud seeding trials, after AAP alleged that no rainfall occurred despite claims of “artificial rain.”
The BJP hit back, accusing AAP leaders of mocking scientific research and undermining independent institutions.
The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, conducted two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday to induce rainfall in parts of the capital as a pollution-control measure.
The operation targeted areas including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Mayur Vihar. While there was no precipitation in Delhi, light rainfall was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida.
Questioning the exercise’s effectiveness, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference that there was “no rain anywhere” despite official claims. “For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere,” he said.
Bharadwaj cited statements made in Parliament earlier this year, where three central agencies—the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)—had reportedly said that cloud seeding was not suitable for Delhi due to meteorological and chemical constraints.
“When these agencies had already stated that cloud seeding cannot be done in Delhi, what was the need for such an exercise now?” Bharadwaj asked, alleging that public money was being wasted on what he termed a “publicity-driven activity.”
He accused the BJP of misleading citizens and wasting taxpayers’ funds on an unscientific experiment, saying that the Central government itself had previously admitted that cloud seeding in Delhi was “scientifically impossible.”
Responding sharply, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva defended the initiative and praised IIT Kanpur for its research. He said the exercise was a scientific step toward addressing pollution in Delhi and should not be dismissed as a failure. “Scientists from IIT Kanpur carried out cloud seeding yesterday, but possibly because it was their first attempt, the expected rain could not take place,” Sachdeva said.
“The expected rainfall not maturing cannot be termed a scientific failure. It is part of the research process, and success is not always achieved in the first attempt. We must remember that even India’s Chandrayaan mission did not succeed initially, but eventually, our scientists made history by reaching the Moon’s South Pole,” he added.
Sachdeva accused AAP of ridiculing scientific research for political gain. “Since last evening, the way the Delhi AAP president has been mocking this scientific setback through sarcasm is being observed by the people of Delhi. They understand well that this is part of AAP’s policy of spreading administrative anarchy,” he said.
The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that AAP has a history of attacking independent institutions. “We have repeatedly seen AAP leaders making allegations not only against the Election Commission but also against the Judiciary,” he said.
‘41.9 per cent reduction in PM10 due to cloud seeding’
The recent cloud seeding pilot operation carried out at locations like Mayur Vihar and Burari led to particulate matter reductions as high as 41.9 per cent in PM10, along with significant AQI improvements at these sites, said an official statement.
However, these promising results are one component of a broader and holistic framework addressing pollution from multiple angles, including strict enforcement, mechanical road sweeping, vehicular emission checks & waste management initiatives, it added.