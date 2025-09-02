Yamuna rises, rescue plans ready

NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna river inching close to the evacuation mark, Delhi authorities have begun preparations to move people living along the floodplains to safety. The water level, which reached 205.03 metres on Monday afternoon, is expected to rise beyond 206 metres by Tuesday evening, triggering evacuation measures.

Delhi Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal said district magistrates across vulnerable zones have been alerted and instructed to prepare food supplies, electricity backup and relief camps. “We expect the water level to surge above 206 metres before it recedes. We are prepared in case the river rises further,” Semwal said, adding that monitoring of the Okhla barrage outflow is underway to regulate balance downstream.

Semwal noted that floodplain residents, many of whom are farmers, are reluctant to leave their homes and fields, hoping the water will recede. “Announcements are being made to caution them, and food arrangements have been made at relief centres. Some families have already been shifted,” he said.