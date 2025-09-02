Yamuna rises, rescue plans ready

NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna river inching close to the evacuation mark, Delhi authorities have begun preparations to move people living along the floodplains to safety. The water level, which reached 205.03 metres on Monday afternoon, is expected to rise beyond 206 metres by Tuesday evening, triggering evacuation measures.
Delhi Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal said district magistrates across vulnerable zones have been alerted and instructed to prepare food supplies, electricity backup and relief camps. “We expect the water level to surge above 206 metres before it recedes. We are prepared in case the river rises further,” Semwal said, adding that monitoring of the Okhla barrage outflow is underway to regulate balance downstream.
Semwal noted that floodplain residents, many of whom are farmers, are reluctant to leave their homes and fields, hoping the water will recede. “Announcements are being made to caution them, and food arrangements have been made at relief centres. Some families have already been shifted,” he said.
The district magistrate of southeast Delhi is coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh administration, which controls the Okhla barrage, to ensure water outflow can be increased if required. Meanwhile, divisional officers are conducting field visits in east and northeast Delhi, where most floodplain settlements are located.
Irrigation and Flood Control minister Parvesh Verma said that the government has placed all sector officers, the district administration and police on high alert.
“Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated on embankments, and regulators and pumps are under constant supervision,” he said. The minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.
“Timely action and collective responsibility will ensure every precaution is taken in the interest of public safety,” Verma added.
Authorities estimate that nearly 20,000 residents in low-lying areas may be affected if water levels continue to rise over the coming days.