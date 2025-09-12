AIIMS launches telemedicine service for people residing in flood-affected regions in North India

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has launched a telemedicine facility to provide critical healthcare support to people affected by floods across North India.
The initiative aims to ensure that medical aid, consultations, and support reach vulnerable populations during the ongoing crisis. A dedicated helpline, operational from 9 am to 5 pm daily, has been set up to assist flood victims.
People in need of medical guidance can contact the helpline at 9355023967.
Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology at AIIMS, confirmed that the telemedicine services are being extended to all flood-affected areas.
He explained that the decision followed a four-day field visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab, where the medical team attended to more than 3,100 patients suffering from a range of health issues exacerbated by the floods.
“Over the course of four days, our team attended to approximately three thousand one hundred patients. Symptoms of fever, cough, diarrhea, and skin infections are widespread. Surprisingly, a few patients were found to be living with diabetes and hypertension without even being aware of their condition. Such individuals are being treated,” Dr Malhi said.
The field visits revealed cases of diarrheal diseases, upper respiratory tract infections, pediatric dehydration, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, and skin infections. Many elderly patients were found to be living with undiagnosed hypertension and diabetes.
"We managed cases of uncontrolled diabetes, wound infections, pediatric diarrhea, and fungal dermatitis. Chronic diseases, asthma, anemia, and severe dehydration among children were also noted,” Dr Malhi added.
A statement from the teleconsultation team emphasised that the services are open to all affected communities.
“This initiative is for all who are affected, and AIIMS remains committed to serving humanity in these difficult times,” it read.