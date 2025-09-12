AIIMS launches telemedicine service for people residing in flood-affected regions in North India

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has launched a telemedicine facility to provide critical healthcare support to people affected by floods across North India.

The initiative aims to ensure that medical aid, consultations, and support reach vulnerable populations during the ongoing crisis. A dedicated helpline, operational from 9 am to 5 pm daily, has been set up to assist flood victims.

People in need of medical guidance can contact the helpline at 9355023967.

Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology at AIIMS, confirmed that the telemedicine services are being extended to all flood-affected areas.