ABVP, SFI-AISA unveil Delhi University poll manifestos

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections approach, two major student groups — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the SFI-AISA alliance — have released their manifestos, presenting contrasting visions for the future of student politics and welfare in DU.
The SFI-AISA alliance strongly criticised the traditional politics of ABVP and NSUI, accusing them of relying on “money, muscle, and gimmickry” to manipulate students. Claiming to provide a genuine alternative, the left-led alliance has centred its campaign on affordability, inclusivity, and democratic representation.
Key proposals in the SFI-AISA manifesto include an immediate rollback of fee hikes and opposition to the loan-based model of education funding. They advocate building new hostels in every college to meet UGC norms and protect students from predatory landlords. The alliance also seeks strict implementation of the Rent Control Act in university neighbourhoods.
On gender justice, SFI-AISA has demanded elected Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all colleges, along with queer sensitisation programmes. Other proposals include a merit-cum-means fellowship for marginalised students, restoration of DU’s entrance exams instead of CUET, and revival of Equal Opportunity and Grievance Redressal Cells.
Infrastructure development forms another focus area, with promises of nutritious subsidised food, permanent waterlogging solutions, reactivation of medical centres, mental health clinics, and gender-neutral washrooms.
On the other hand, ABVP’s manifesto emphasises practical measures centred on convenience, digital access, and inclusivity. Based on over 5,000 student suggestions, ABVP has promised subsidised health insurance, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, more sports equipment, and accessibility audits for specially-abled students.
Their agenda highlights infrastructure expansion with new hostels, research facilities, and timely declaration of results. Digitalisation through free Wi-Fi and promotion of East and West campuses alongside North and South are also on the list.
ABVP leaders, including national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, underscored their track record of year-round work. Their manifesto also focuses on women’s safety, internships, job fairs, AI certification programmes, and entrepreneurship centres.
Common issues taken up by ABVP and left alliance
Both manifestos promise construction of new hostels and the improvement of campus infrastructure, including better medical centers and accessible facilities
They emphasise strengthening women’s safety on campus through measures such as installing sanitary pad vending machines and setting up Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs)
Commitments include making campuses more accessible through infrastructure improvements, audits, ramps, braille signage, and other disability-friendly measures
Propose subsidised health insurance, affordable food options, concessional metro passes, and improved transport connectivity to ease financial burden
Increased focus on funding sports equipment, gymnasiums, college societies, and organising cultural activities for holistic student development
Highlight the need for transparency in student union spending and the importance of democratic reforms, such as transparent election processes