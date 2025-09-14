ABVP, SFI-AISA unveil Delhi University poll manifestos

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections approach, two major student groups — the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the SFI-AISA alliance — have released their manifestos, presenting contrasting visions for the future of student politics and welfare in DU.

The SFI-AISA alliance strongly criticised the traditional politics of ABVP and NSUI, accusing them of relying on “money, muscle, and gimmickry” to manipulate students. Claiming to provide a genuine alternative, the left-led alliance has centred its campaign on affordability, inclusivity, and democratic representation.

Key proposals in the SFI-AISA manifesto include an immediate rollback of fee hikes and opposition to the loan-based model of education funding. They advocate building new hostels in every college to meet UGC norms and protect students from predatory landlords. The alliance also seeks strict implementation of the Rent Control Act in university neighbourhoods.

On gender justice, SFI-AISA has demanded elected Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all colleges, along with queer sensitisation programmes. Other proposals include a merit-cum-means fellowship for marginalised students, restoration of DU’s entrance exams instead of CUET, and revival of Equal Opportunity and Grievance Redressal Cells.

Infrastructure development forms another focus area, with promises of nutritious subsidised food, permanent waterlogging solutions, reactivation of medical centres, mental health clinics, and gender-neutral washrooms.