Delhi BMW crash: Driver tests negative for alcohol

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that blood test reports revealed that Gaganpreet Makkar was not under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her BMW car, killing senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh.

Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife were travelling on their motorcycle when they were hit by the car near Dhaula Kuan in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

In her statement to the police, Sandeep Kaur (50), a school teacher, explained that she and her husband visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara earlier in the day, and had lunch at Karnataka Bhawan in RK Puram before returning home.

“Blood sample report of Gaganpreet has been reported to be negative for alcohol,” a senior police officer said.

The police have filed charges under sections 281 (rash driving), 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 125B (acts endangering life) of the IPC. The driver, Gaganpreet Makkar, has been arrested and sent to two days judicial custody.