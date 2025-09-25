Self-styled godman forced students of Delhi-based institute to visit his quarter, alleges FIR

Female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi were allegedly coerced into visiting the residence of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati late at night, according to an FIR filed by the institute's management.

The complaint followed a virtual interaction with over 30 female students, during which several shared allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Chaitanyananda, formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, allegedly threatened students, many from economically weaker backgrounds with suspension or denial of degrees if they refused his advances.

One student was reportedly forced to change her name and delete phone messages to destroy evidence.

Police have registered a case at Vasant Kunj North police station. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent his escape from the country.

(With Inputs from PTI)