Delhi University case against blind equity policies

The Supreme Court has come to the timely rescue of the government by staying the UGC Equity Regulations 2026. Before the things could get out of the hands, more within the core supporters of the ruling BJP, the apex court may have given the ruling establishment breathing space by putting the matter onto the back burner.

Has such ‘affirmative’ measures in the higher education institutes like the UGC Equity Regulations 2026 always yielded desired results? If we were to take a case study of the Delhi University, the introduction of reservation for the OBCs has created a considerable loss to the academic environment. If one were to limit the study to the conduct of DU Students Union (DUSU) elections alone, the contests for the main posts have come to be limited between two prominent OBC communities. What should ideally be a democratic exercise representing the collective student body has gradually turned into a contest dominated by caste consolidation.

Elections have ceased to be driven by ideological debate, policy vision, or student welfare. They have become vulgar ostentation of money power and community muscle. Campaigns are marked by extravagant spending, aggressive mobilisation, and patronage networks that resemble mainstream electoral politics rather than campus democracy. In such an atmosphere, the election machinery often appears reduced to the role of helpless minions.