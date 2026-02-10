Police remand of sub-contractor extended in Delhi biker's death case

NEW DELHI: A court, on Monday, extended by a day the police remand of a sub-contractor arrested for allegedly withholding information that a biker had fallen into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area, delaying police and emergency response.

Another accused in the case, 23-year-old labourer Yogesh, was also produced in the court, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. He was present at the spot at the time of the accident.

The labourer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities about the incident and also for misleading the victim’s family when they came inquiring about him.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Shiv Kumar extended sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati’s police custody by a day on Monday. His one-day police remand, granted on Sunday, ended today.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries. Prajapati was arrested on Saturday.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Three Delhi Jal Board officials have been suspended in the case.

