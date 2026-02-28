AI Summit Protest: Delhi court grants bail to IYC president Chib

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Chib was produced before the duty magistrate around 1 am on Saturday as his four-day police custody, granted by the court on February 24, came to an end.

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta was hearing an application by the Delhi Police seeking a seven-day extension of his custody. However, she dismissed the plea and granted him bail.

Speaking to the media, Chib's counsel informed that bail was granted by the magistrate against the surety bond of Rs 50,000, and the court has also directed his client to surrender his passport and electronic gadgets.

"The duty magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order that the police crime branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib," the IYC president's counsel said.

On February 24, the court allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib over his role in the AI Summit protest held at Bharat Mandapam here, during which IYC members took their shirts off to reveal anti-Modi and anti-Centre slogans on T-shirts beneath.

The summit began on February 16 and saw packed halls and long queues throughout, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, and founders thronged the venue.

The accused wore T-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

The protesters also allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.