Delhi Police arrests Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib over protest at AI Summit venue

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with a case filed against the outfit members for protesting at the venue of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, reported PTI.

Security has been tightened around the Tilak Marg police station, where Chib is presently held, and across key locations in the capital in anticipation of possible protests following the arrest. Barricades have been put up at the strategic points, with anti-riot teams on standby.

"Our priority is to maintain public order and ensure that daily life is not disrupted. Preventive measures may be invoked if any group attempts to assemble without permission," a senior officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Police had earlier arrested seven workers of the outfit, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, for the protest staged at the Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

They have been identified as Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar.

In addition, IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla has been detained from Lalitpur in the state.

An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg police station invoking serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, hurt to a public servant, assault on and obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, and common intention.