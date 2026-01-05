Plea to fell trees in Delhi ridge: SC tells DDA to show compliance with afforestation directions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will allow the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to cut further trees in the ridge area only after it is satisfied that the authority has complied with the previous directions of May 28 regarding afforestation and restoration.



The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing an application filed by the DDA seeking permission to cut 473 trees to complete the road widening project that links to CAPFIMS (Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital.

While clarifying that the court will not allow anything to be hurried and would want to first examine the progress so far, the top court fixed the matter for further hearing to January 19.



The DDA has moved the apex court seeking directions for translocating 2,519 saplings of trees and shrubs and the diversion of 2.97 hectares of Forest Land for road construction.



During the course of the hearing on Monday, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the DDA, requested time till Friday for seeking proper instructions on the progress of compliance so far.



The CJI told him, "We need a complete report on what steps have been taken in all the 18 sites so far, and what are you going to do?"



The SG argued that the saplings would be required to be relocated, else the road construction would not be completed. He added that so far, the CAPFIMS Hospital only has one functional OPD.



The petitioner, DDA, sought permission to fell 473 trees as part of a proposed infrastructure project, subject to compensatory afforestation in accordance with statutory norms. It further sought approval for the transplantation of 2,519 saplings to an alternative site, with assurances regarding their survival and post-transplantation monitoring.