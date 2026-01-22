SC directs authorities to submit action report on CAQM plan to improve Delhi AQI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre, the Delhi government and other stakeholders to submit within four weeks their action plan on the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recommendations central for long-term measures to improve the worsening air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of a status report filed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“The CAQM has recommended 15 long-term measures. CAQM has also identified the concerned agencies who are the competent ones to give effect to these long-term measures.”

“While in addition to the aforesaid measures by the CAQM, there might be some additional long-term measures required to be adopted. There can be no doubt that these long-term measures recommended by CAQM are required to be given effect with no delay. We therefore call upon the stakeholders to submit their respective action taken plan to give effect to these measures. This court is not inclined to entertain any objections with respect to these measures.”