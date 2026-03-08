Uttam Nagar holi murder case: MCD demolishes 'illegal parts' of accused’s house

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed earlier this week.

According to a PTI report, heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place in the area to maintain law and order. A senior police officer told the news agency that the locality had been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors for close monitoring.

Police sources cited have said that the civic authorities reached the locality with bulldozers and demolished only the "illegally constructed parts of the structure and not the entire house."

Officials of the civic body said the action was taken as part of a drive to remove encroachments built over drains in the area. “Since the monsoon is approaching, we are removing illegal construction built upon the drains as they disturb the water flow. The structure was built on the drain,” a senior official from the civic body’s west zone told PTI.