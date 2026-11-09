Over 200 cases registered in Delhi for bursting firecrackers beyond permitted hours on Diwali

More than 200 cases were registered across Delhi for bursting firecrackers beyond the hours permitted by the Supreme Court on Diwali, police officials said on Monday.

The highest number of cases was reported in west Delhi, where 62 cases were registered. More than 50 cases were recorded in outer north Delhi, while the north district reported over 35 cases, officials said.

The Supreme Court had permitted the bursting of certified green firecrackers only between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8.

A complete ban on bursting firecrackers came into force in the national capital on Monday.

"Cases have been registered against those found violating the prescribed timings. Police teams were deployed in different areas to ensure compliance with the court's directions," a senior police officer said.

Police teams maintained surveillance in residential colonies and other vulnerable areas to check violations and take action against those found bursting firecrackers outside the permitted hours.

(With inputs from PTI)