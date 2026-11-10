Frenzy at Khan Market bookstores, Blinkit and Amazon list Sonia's book before formal launch

NEW DELHI: Khan Market witnessed an unusual frenzy on Tuesday, with buyers making a beeline for Bahrisons Booksellers and Faqir Chand Book Store to get their hands on books by Sonia Gandhi.

The rush was not just about buying a copy, as several visitors were also seen posing for photographs with posters of the Congress leader displayed at the bookstores.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, is now available on quick-commerce platform Blinkit at a discounted price of Rs 849, with an estimated delivery time of just eight minutes in parts of Delhi.

Blinkit’s online catalogue listed the hardcover memoir at Rs 849 against its printed price of Rs 1,299, translating into a discount of about 35 per cent. The platform’s publicly indexed catalogue showed an estimated delivery time of eight minutes in Central Delhi, although listings in some other locations, including parts of South Delhi, carried an ‘Out of Stock - Coming Soon’ status.

In comparison, Amazon.in showed delivery estimates of up to 48 hours, underlining the potential speed advantage of quick-commerce platforms in meeting demand for newly released titles.