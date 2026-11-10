Kharge asks why Delhi is becoming 'vishwaguru' in air pollution, dares PM Modi to give 'Hawa Ka Hisaab'

Amid worsening air pollution in the national capital, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Centre over Delhi emerging as a 'vishwaguru' in air pollution and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give the country "Hawa Ka Hisaab".

Delhi is battling rising pollution levels after Diwali, with stubble burning in neighbouring states contributing to the deterioration.

Kharge also accused the Modi government of taking piecemeal measures to tackle the issue of pollution.

"Why are we becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ in air pollution? Piecemeal measures, PR stunts, broken promises and blame games have become the hallmark of the BJP," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Clean air is a fundamental right, not a privilege to be granted by the Government," he said in his post.

Last year, water tankers were spraying around AQI monitoring stations amid allegations of ‘washing away’ the pollution figures. But, this year, as pollution peaked, PM2.5 readings simply vanished from 36 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, he claimed.

"In the last 12 years PM Narendra Modi has only done lip-service to the issue of air pollution. On 8 May 2019, PM Modi had identified it as a "major challenge", but his Government has done nothing on that front! From Delhi-NCR to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, people are gasping for clean air," the Congress chief said.