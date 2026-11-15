Delhi pollution: 47 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI, seven in 'severe' zone

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 350 by the Sameer app and 352 in Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, as a thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital.

Of the 54 monitoring stations in Delhi, 47 recorded 'very poor' air quality, while seven were in the 'severe' category, according to the Sameer app.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 428, followed by ITO at 414, according to the app. CPCB data, however, put the readings at 425 and 415, respectively.

Among other monitoring stations, the Commonwealth Sports Complex recorded an AQI of 403, while North Campus of Delhi University and Pusa recorded 402 each. Burari Crossing registered 400.

Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 386, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 383, Akshardham Temple at 365, RK Puram at 339, Okhla Phase-2 at 330 and Maidan Garhi at 325.

Some stations recorded comparatively better air quality, with Najafgarh registering an AQI of 298, IGNOU-Maidan Garhi 278 and IMD Lodhi Road (IITM) 280, all in the 'poor' category. The Cantonment Area recorded an AQI of 165, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

PM10 and PM2.5 continued to be the prominent pollutants in the national capital.