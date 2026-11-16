'What matters is how crowd-control measures are implemented': Delhi HC to Railways

The Delhi High Court has directed railway authorities to strictly implement crowd-management protocols at stations and ensure that arrangements for handling large passenger gatherings are reviewed at least a week before events expected to draw heavy footfall.
Justice Amit Mahajan observed that despite existing protocols covering advance planning, holding areas, access control, CCTV surveillance and waiting list limits, the February 2025 stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station highlighted gaps in their implementation.
"What ultimately matters is how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event," the court said in an order passed on November 2.
The court directed the Railways to nominate a senior officer to review arrangements at least one week before every event expected to attract large crowds.
The review must be conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies.
Emphasising accountability, the court said the authorities must maintain proper records of the arrangements and directed the officer concerned to prepare a written report that could be referred to in the event of any untoward incident. It also made the authorities liable for non-compliance.
The court was hearing a petition filed by two passengers who were unable to board their train at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, following a stampede. One of the petitioners is a person with disability.
At least 18 people were killed in the stampede, which occurred amid a surge of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. The rush was concentrated on platforms 14 and 15 and the foot-overbridge connecting them.
In its response to the petition, the authorities had outlined several proposed measures, including a holding area on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station with a capacity of around 7,000 passengers, 22 ticket counters, 25 automatic ticket vending machines, CCTV cameras, luggage scanners, metal detectors and a dedicated control room.
However, the court observed that the Railways had "not shown much on the ground", despite detailing the proposed measures.
The petitioners had initially sought compensation for all victims of the stampede but later pressed only for directions to the authorities to put in place an action plan to manage sudden surges in passenger numbers at railway stations during public events.
(With inputs from PTI)