'What matters is how crowd-control measures are implemented': Delhi HC to Railways

The Delhi High Court has directed railway authorities to strictly implement crowd-management protocols at stations and ensure that arrangements for handling large passenger gatherings are reviewed at least a week before events expected to draw heavy footfall.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that despite existing protocols covering advance planning, holding areas, access control, CCTV surveillance and waiting list limits, the February 2025 stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station highlighted gaps in their implementation.

"What ultimately matters is how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event," the court said in an order passed on November 2.

The court directed the Railways to nominate a senior officer to review arrangements at least one week before every event expected to attract large crowds.

The review must be conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies.