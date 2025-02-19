'Direct consequence of blatant disregard for safety regulations': Delhi HC on railway station stampede

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Union government, Indian Railways, and the Railway Board following a stampede at the New Delhi railway station, seeking immediate implementation of safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The stampede unfolded around 10 pm on February 15 when thousands of passengers, predominantly Maha Kumbh devotees, rushed to platforms 14 and 16 due to a misleading announcement of two trains travelling to Prayagraj. 18 people died and more than a dozen were injured in the incident, sparking serious concerns regarding overcrowding and mismanagement at railway stations.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 26.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Arth Vidhi, an organisation of legal and business professionals, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela sharply criticised the Indian Railways’ practice of overselling tickets beyond train’s capacity.

“If there’s a fixed limit on the number of passengers in a coach, why is the ticket sale exceeding that limit? This is a fundamental problem,” the Court remarked.

Citing Section 57 of the Railways Act, which mandates that each coach must have a fixed maximum capacity, the Court pointed out that the provision was being disregarded.

“A straightforward adherence to this rule could have prevented this disaster. During peak times, the Railways could make adjustments, but there has to be a limit,” the Court stressed.