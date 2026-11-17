The Delhi Police on Tuesday sought more time from a magisterial court to investigate allegations of voter suppression, fraud and criminal conspiracy against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and others, submitting an action taken report in response to a plea seeking registration of an FIR.

The report said the allegations required detailed verification of electoral roll records and examination of the role of the officials concerned before a conclusive report could be submitted.

An advocate had earlier filed the application under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS seeking a magisterial court's order for registration of an FIR, following which the magistrate sought an action taken report.

The section empowers the magistrate to order a probe, besides registration of an FIR based on a complaint disclosing a cognisable offence.

The city police's report said that the complaint "relates to allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation/ deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons".

It said that the allegations raised in the complaint are extensive and involve various aspects of the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, functioning of the concerned authorities and alleged violations of statutory provisions.

So, the matter requires detailed verification and examination of the relevant records, documents and allegations to ascertain the facts and the role of the persons concerned, the report said.