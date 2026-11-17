The Delhi Police on Tuesday sought more time from a magisterial court to investigate allegations of voter suppression, fraud and criminal conspiracy against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and others, submitting an action taken report in response to a plea seeking registration of an FIR.
The report said the allegations required detailed verification of electoral roll records and examination of the role of the officials concerned before a conclusive report could be submitted.
An advocate had earlier filed the application under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS seeking a magisterial court's order for registration of an FIR, following which the magistrate sought an action taken report.
The section empowers the magistrate to order a probe, besides registration of an FIR based on a complaint disclosing a cognisable offence.
The city police's report said that the complaint "relates to allegations of deliberate voter suppression, manipulation/ deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged commission of offences by officials of the Election Commission of India and other persons".
It said that the allegations raised in the complaint are extensive and involve various aspects of the preparation and revision of electoral rolls, functioning of the concerned authorities and alleged violations of statutory provisions.
So, the matter requires detailed verification and examination of the relevant records, documents and allegations to ascertain the facts and the role of the persons concerned, the report said.
It said, "That due to heavy law and order duty in various arrangements, the enquiry could not be conducted in the matter. It is most respectfully prayed that the court may kindly grant some reasonable time to the undersigned to complete the necessary enquiry and submit a conclusive report."
The advocate's plea had earlier claimed that on September 23, a written complaint was filed in the Parliament Street police station "highlighting grave cognisable offences" committed by the CEC along with other officers and co-conspirators regarding "deliberate voter suppression, fraud, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust by public servants".
It alleged that the immediate trigger for the complaint was a newspaper report "according to which two election commissioners have objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to six decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge".
The application also claimed that the complaint and representations had been sent to police according to the provisions of law, but no action had been taken, resulting in "the further empowerment of the accused in their lawless actions".