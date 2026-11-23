When the streets fall silent, Parliament goes rogue,” Ram Manohar Lohia once said. The statement highlights the importance of protests in making a democracy vibrant and highlights the voices that the seat of power can see and hear.
In 2018, the apex court set aside a National Green Tribunal order which sought to shift protests to Ramlila Maidan from Jantar Mantar after complaints of noise, filth and traffic from locals. The Supreme Court had held that authorities had a duty to ensure that protests remain within the bounds of Jantar Mantar, adding that Ramlila Maidan was far from the “concentration of power” and may render protests ineffective.
However, the legal position has evolved since then. Post the GenZ protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the complaints about central Delhi being “choked” and traders losing businesses invited some sharp observations from the courts. On August 7, the Delhi High Court said, “Don’t think protests should happen at Jantar Mantar… can’t put Delhi to ransom.” As a result, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the designated protest site. Three alternatives replaced it—Ramlila Maidan in the centre of the city, Burari Ground in the north-west, and the CBD Ground in the east.
Of those three, while the latter two are far enough to potentially render the protests ineffective, the Ramlila Maidan has its own problems—vicinity to major trade centres, and high costs. Booking Ramlila Maidan for protests is both expensive and difficult. The high rental charges, around `1.20 lakh per day, create a significant financial burden, while lengthy approval procedures, administrative formalities, and limited availability make securing permission a challenging and time-consuming process.
Traders on edge
As the protests frequented the city streets, the trader bodies had expressed deep resentment over its adverse impact. Constant demonstrations in Central Delhi hampered commercial activities, alleged many traders. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had been urging the government to designate dedicated venues for protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of the capital to strike a balance between democratic rights and the uninterrupted functioning of businesses.
To mobilise public support for the demand, several trade associations had jointly launched an online petition. They had also convened an online meeting of the union leaders to discuss the issue, explore possible solutions and formulate a strategy.
CAIT Delhi state president Vipin Ahuja had stated that frequent protests disrupted customer movement, transportation, goods deliveries and routine business operations. Small traders, street vendors, daily-wage earners and service providers were among worst hit, as their families depended on daily earnings for survival.
The trade leaders had highlighted that the city was one of the country’s largest trading and distribution centres, with its economy largely driven by wholesale and retail markets, transportation, logistics and services. They pointed out that, unlike predominantly agricultural or industrial production-based states, Delhi’s economy relied heavily on commercial activities. Consequently, disruptions in its major markets affected not only local businesses but also the movement of goods and related economic activities across the country.
The traders had said that they were not opposed to peaceful protests but maintained that demonstrations should not come at the cost of their livelihoods. They emphasised that while the right to peaceful protest was an essential democratic right, the right to conduct business, earn a livelihood and support one’s family also deserved equal protection.
They had urged the government to establish permanent, designated protest venues on the outskirts, equipped with adequate public transport, security and other essential facilities. According to the trade leaders, such an arrangement would allow protesters to express their views effectively without disrupting markets, public movement and commercial activities.
The initiative, they had said, aimed to safeguard Delhi’s business environment and protect the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the city’s economic ecosystem. Supporting the demand, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal had said that indefinite protests at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Ramlila Maidan had brought business activities to a standstill across Central Delhi. The affected commercial areas included Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh, Janpath, Palika Bazar, Paharganj and Daryaganj.
Citing estimates, Goyal had noted that persistent protests at Jantar Mantar had resulted in trade losses of approximately `3,000 crore, while rallies at Ramlila Maidan had affected business activities to the tune of nearly `11,000 crore.
Centre of politics
The protests have soon become a political flashpoint with the BJP opposing protests ahead of Diwali, the AAP backing traders’ concerns and the Congress demanding restoration of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra criticised Congress and the AAP for organising frequent protests in Delhi and Mumbai since July 2026. He alleged that the demonstrations were disrupting the country’s trade and claimed that the opposition parties were attempting to destabilise the economy. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of ignoring the concerns of traders by announcing a rally just before Diwali.
The November 1 rally had drawn opposition from trade bodies, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh. The Sikh community has also expressed concern, as October 31 to November 2 are observed in remembrance of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre.
The AAP, although it didn’t say anything officially, its leaders maintained that the party supported traders and that protests were intended to highlight their difficulties and draw the government’s attention to its failures.
The Delhi Congress said the Centre should reconsider the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a protest site. The party argued that its proximity to Parliament made it an important location for citizens to raise concerns directly with the government. It said distant venues such as Burari could discourage public participation and affect people’s democratic right to peaceful protest.
The voice of dissent always makes an impact no matter the distance from the power corridors. However, the geography of the demonstration makes the statement louder in a lesser time. Jantar Mantar historically carries the weight of being the stage of democracy—accessible to all, in the heart of the city, a few minutes away from the corridors of power—hence it makes the loudest statement.
However, Ramilila Maidan has its own story. It has previously served as a space for mass mobilisation, bringing together thousands around causes that demand collective attention, eventually forming a new political party. Its scale gives movements visibility and momentum, even if it lacks Jantar Mantar’s proximity to power. Ultimately, both venues represent different expressions of democracy, where public voices seek accountability.
(Inputs from Nitin Rawat)