When the streets fall silent, Parliament goes rogue,” Ram Manohar Lohia once said. The statement highlights the importance of protests in making a democracy vibrant and highlights the voices that the seat of power can see and hear.

In 2018, the apex court set aside a National Green Tribunal order which sought to shift protests to Ramlila Maidan from Jantar Mantar after complaints of noise, filth and traffic from locals. The Supreme Court had held that authorities had a duty to ensure that protests remain within the bounds of Jantar Mantar, adding that Ramlila Maidan was far from the “concentration of power” and may render protests ineffective.

However, the legal position has evolved since then. Post the GenZ protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the complaints about central Delhi being “choked” and traders losing businesses invited some sharp observations from the courts. On August 7, the Delhi High Court said, “Don’t think protests should happen at Jantar Mantar… can’t put Delhi to ransom.” As a result, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as the designated protest site. Three alternatives replaced it—Ramlila Maidan in the centre of the city, Burari Ground in the north-west, and the CBD Ground in the east.

Of those three, while the latter two are far enough to potentially render the protests ineffective, the Ramlila Maidan has its own problems—vicinity to major trade centres, and high costs. Booking Ramlila Maidan for protests is both expensive and difficult. The high rental charges, around `1.20 lakh per day, create a significant financial burden, while lengthy approval procedures, administrative formalities, and limited availability make securing permission a challenging and time-consuming process.