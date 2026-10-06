Delhi court grants bail to 17 SIR protesters, seeks report on custodial torture claims against police

A Delhi court has granted bail to 17 protesters arrested during a demonstration outside Parliament Street Police Station and sought a report from the Delhi Police on allegations of custodial torture made by two of the accused.

Duty Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar, while granting bail on Monday night, said the protesters were young and had their careers ahead of them. The court, however, observed that assaulting police personnel on duty was a serious matter and could not be justified in the name of peaceful protest.

The 17 protesters were arrested after demonstrating outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding registration of an FIR against a police officer over allegations that he had molested a woman journalist during a protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the investigating officer, the protesters were arrested for being part of an unlawful assembly, obstructing public space despite prohibitory orders, and allegedly manhandling police personnel, including a woman officer, during detention.

The police also alleged that the protesters damaged the window and rear glass of a bus in which they were being detained and did not cooperate with the investigation.

The defence argued that only 17 of around 50 protesters had been arrested and that the police had not produced CCTV footage of the alleged incident. It also submitted that most of the accused were students exercising their democratic right to dissent and protest, and that some had suffered injuries that were not medically examined immediately after the incident.