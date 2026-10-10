Detentions begin in Delhi as CJP pushes ahead with protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's removal

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said he would not withdraw from the protest even if he were detained or arrested. In a video posted on X, Dipke urged people to participate in large numbers while maintaining peace and discipline.

Dipke is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday morning but was unsure whether he would be arrested at the airport or later. Dipke is currently at Mumbai airport.

He outlined the party's demands as free and fair elections, Kumar's resignation, the scrapping of the SIR exercise and an independent procedure for selecting Election Commissioners.

“So my only request to all of you is that in case I am detained or in case I am arrested, I have no fear of that. If this government wants to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against me, the National Security Act (NSA), or whatever they want to invoke, you can do so,” Dipke said.

He argued that free and fair elections would not be possible without Kumar's resignation, the withdrawal of SIR and a neutral, independent process for appointing Election Commissioners.

Calling the proposed demonstration a fight to protect democracy, Dipke urged participants to remain peaceful and abide by the law.

“This is a fight to save the country's democracy. Therefore, all of you, please come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow in large numbers. But again, my request to everyone is—remember, we are law-abiding citizens, we are peaceful citizens. So no mistake should be made from our end. We are not goons,” he said.