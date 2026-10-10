Detentions begin in Delhi as CJP pushes ahead with protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's removal

A few protesters were detained near Janpath in the Connaught Place area of Delhi on Saturday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for a ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ demonstration demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
According to ANI, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location, after denying permission for the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar. ANI reports that more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital amid heightened security arrangements.
The proposed demonstration seeks accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral irregularities. CJP has called for a large mobilisation despite the denial of permission.
In an Instagram post, the party said thousands of people were expected to join the October 10 demonstration against Kumar.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said he would not withdraw from the protest even if he were detained or arrested. In a video posted on X, Dipke urged people to participate in large numbers while maintaining peace and discipline.
Dipke is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday morning but was unsure whether he would be arrested at the airport or later. Dipke is currently at Mumbai airport.
He outlined the party's demands as free and fair elections, Kumar's resignation, the scrapping of the SIR exercise and an independent procedure for selecting Election Commissioners.
“So my only request to all of you is that in case I am detained or in case I am arrested, I have no fear of that. If this government wants to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against me, the National Security Act (NSA), or whatever they want to invoke, you can do so,” Dipke said.
He argued that free and fair elections would not be possible without Kumar's resignation, the withdrawal of SIR and a neutral, independent process for appointing Election Commissioners.
Calling the proposed demonstration a fight to protect democracy, Dipke urged participants to remain peaceful and abide by the law.
“This is a fight to save the country's democracy. Therefore, all of you, please come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow in large numbers. But again, my request to everyone is—remember, we are law-abiding citizens, we are peaceful citizens. So no mistake should be made from our end. We are not goons,” he said.
The proposed mobilisation has prompted the Union Home Ministry to direct states and Union Territories to strengthen security arrangements and coordinate with Delhi Police.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan wrote to the police chiefs of all states and Union Territories, asking them to take preventive measures amid concerns that CJP members and supporters could attempt to enter the national capital despite the denial of permission.
The letter cited the potential law and order implications of the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026, and referred to the Delhi Police order dated October 9 rejecting the party's request to hold the demonstration.
“I write to draw your immediate attention to the grave law & order and public order implications arising from a proposed mass mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, scheduled for 10.10.2026,” the letter stated, reported ANI.
It added that the proposed assembly had been prohibited following the rejection of the party's application.
ANI also reported that police had directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters had been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.
Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. Officers have also been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters amid concerns that videos could be recorded and circulated to portray personnel in a negative light.
Detained protesters are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal.
Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in. Multiple facial recognition systems, additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi.
The CJP's proposed demonstration comes amid a broader Opposition campaign against the SIR exercise and allegations of electoral irregularities.
On Friday evening, a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum outlining four demands concerning alleged “vote chori”.
The delegation was led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Other members included Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, NCP leader Supriya Sule and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
The Left was represented by CPI(M) leader MA Baby and CPI leader D Raja. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, were also part of the delegation.
After the meeting, Gandhi alleged that the President had not rejected the Opposition's claims and had asked the delegation to provide evidence of alleged electoral irregularities.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the President had assured the leaders that she would examine the details and had asked them to submit evidence supporting their allegations.
According to ANI, the meeting followed protests and a march by Opposition MPs against the SIR exercise and alleged electoral malpractice. The MPs also criticised the Centre and the Delhi administration over the security arrangements, Metro station closures and internet restrictions in the capital.
Delhi Police has maintained that permission for the October 10 demonstration has not been granted.
(With ANI inputs)