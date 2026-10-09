CJP vows Delhi protest despite security curbs, accuses Centre of imposing Emergency

Claiming that the Centre was afraid of Gen Z and had imposed an "emergency", CJP leaders on Friday vowed to go ahead with their planned October 10 protest in New Delhi, questioned the security curbs and asked why the administration was "treating the youth like Pakistanis."

In a late-night video message on X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke said he would not be cowed down, adding that the CJP wanted to save democracy in the country.

"I am not scared if I am detained. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said.

"The dictator would rather shut down the entire national capital and inconvenience millions of citizens than allow a peaceful protest at a designated protest site. Imagine how many lives would be affected because of this shutdown by Modi," Dipke wrote in an earlier post on X.

Dipke also urged people to turn up at Jantar Mantar in large numbers, adding that the protest should be peaceful but must not stop until Kumar resigns. "Tomorrow, whatever happens, we will make history," said Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP leader.

The security clampdown in Delhi came as the CJP prepared for a large demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, Dipke condemned the government's pre-emptive measures to restrict public movement and prevent demonstrators from gathering, saying the Centre "is afraid of Gen Z".