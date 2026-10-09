CJP vows Delhi protest despite security curbs, accuses Centre of imposing Emergency

Claiming that the Centre was afraid of Gen Z and had imposed an "emergency", CJP leaders on Friday vowed to go ahead with their planned October 10 protest in New Delhi, questioned the security curbs and asked why the administration was "treating the youth like Pakistanis."
In a late-night video message on X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke said he would not be cowed down, adding that the CJP wanted to save democracy in the country.
"I am not scared if I am detained. The government can slap NSA or UAPA against me. CJP wants free and fair polls and that cannot happen without (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or scrapping of SIR or neutral procedure to appoint election commissioner," he said.
"The dictator would rather shut down the entire national capital and inconvenience millions of citizens than allow a peaceful protest at a designated protest site. Imagine how many lives would be affected because of this shutdown by Modi," Dipke wrote in an earlier post on X.
Dipke also urged people to turn up at Jantar Mantar in large numbers, adding that the protest should be peaceful but must not stop until Kumar resigns. "Tomorrow, whatever happens, we will make history," said Ashutosh Ranka, another CJP leader.
The security clampdown in Delhi came as the CJP prepared for a large demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Earlier in the day, Dipke condemned the government's pre-emptive measures to restrict public movement and prevent demonstrators from gathering, saying the Centre "is afraid of Gen Z".
Speaking to reporters at Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, he maintained that CJP volunteers would go ahead with their plan to protest at Jantar Mantar. "Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth," he said.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai in the evening, Dipke said the BJP-led Centre was afraid of Gen Z and dared the government to arrest him.
"I feel like laughing (at the government's move). Delhi is not a private property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. On one hand, you say protests lead to inconvenience. On the other hand, you have shut down the Metro (stations), railways and blocked roads. Will this not lead to inconvenience?" he asked.
Dipke questioned why security forces were being moved from Kashmir and Naxal-hit areas to Delhi, adding, "Why is the government treating the youth like Pakistanis?"
He further said that if his arrest was the solution to the problems facing the country, the government should put him behind bars.
Targeting CEC Kumar, Dipke said he must face punishment for what he had done and that the SIR must be scrapped.
CJP leader Saurav Das compared the situation in the country to the Emergency, claiming that party volunteers were being detained in BJP-ruled states and some had been placed under house arrest.
"Let's not be under any illusion. Emergency has been imposed in the country and Delhi has turned into a fortress," Das told reporters.
Trains had not been shut down even during the Emergency, he quipped.
Referring to the Delhi Police's denial of permission for the CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar, Das said it was absurd that people had to seek government permission to stage a protest.
CJP leader Ranka pointed out that Jantar Mantar was a designated protest site. He said the demand for the CEC's resignation had become a secondary issue, with the denial of permission for the protest now the main issue.
Thirty-eight trains, including Mail and Express services, originating from stations in other states and scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled, while train operations at other stations in Delhi will remain normal.
Entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday until further notice for security reasons ahead of the proposed protest.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and other authorities to ensure there was no complete prohibition of movement by Delhi Metro and trains to the capital due to the CJP protest, saying they could not bring everything to a halt. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre to allow the services to operate in a regulated manner.
(With inputs from PTI)