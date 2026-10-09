CJP protest: 24-hr internet shutdown near Jantar Mantar, BSF deployed amid security clampdown

Mobile internet services have been suspended within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from 10 pm on Friday until 10 pm on Saturday ahead of a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Delhi Police sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, the sources said, adding that the suspension would be limited to mobile internet services in the designated area.

Internet services in the rest of the national capital will remain unaffected.

The move comes amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the October 10 mobilisation called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and several student organisations.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and the electoral process.

Delhi Police has divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones to manage the situation and regulate movement around sensitive areas, sources said.

Each zone will be monitored by a joint commissioner, a deputy commissioner and an additional deputy commissioner of police to ensure close supervision of security arrangements, they said.