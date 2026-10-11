Delhi protest: Press bodies condemn detention of journalists; demand apology, probe

Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters.

The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit).

The organisations said Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters demanding Kumar's resignation on Saturday. Journalists covering the police action were also bundled into buses and taken to detention centres, including the Chhatrasal Stadium and the Chanakyapuri police station.

Reporters from The Quint, The Wire, Scroll, Reporter TV, Navbharat Times, Newslaundry, and senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta were among those detained.

“The reporters said they were detained while filming detentions, despite prominently displaying their press cards,” the statement said.

It pointed out that police dismissed the journalists' claims of being members of the press, with some officers reportedly saying, “Everybody claims to be a journalist these days.”