20 lakh voter discrepancies in national capital resolved: Delhi CEO on SIR

NEW DELHI: The Delhi chapter of the Election Commission has resolved around 20 lakh cases out of 33 lakh flagged where voters were issued notices under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for logical discrepancies or for not being mapped in the 2002 electoral rolls.

An official release from the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said that if any person has any grievance, they are “free to contact any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs, 13 DEOs or the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi”. It said, “We had started a proactive campaign to resolve these issues.” The CEO, Delhi, and the Election Commission are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll, it said.

Special camps are also being held where the booth-level officers (BLOs) assist voters. Such camps will be held to deal with SIR cases on October 18 and October 25. The CEO office assured that all eligible electors who submit Form 6 along with requisite documents will be included in the electoral rolls of Delhi. Since the publication of electoral rolls of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi on August 31, a total of 2,17,391 people have filed Form 6 so far to become voters.

The ongoing claims and objections phase of SIR will continue till October 30. The claims and objections received will be disposed of by November 30, and the final voters list will be published on December 4.