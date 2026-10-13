Delhi

Delhi Police registers two FIRs over Opposition's protest march to SC

Police claim that no permission had been granted for the march, and several opposition leaders were allegedly seen breaking police barricades with the help of a mini-truck during the protest.
In this image received on Oct. 12, 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', at Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi.
In this image received on Oct. 12, 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', at Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Two FIRs have been registered at Delhi's Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations in connection with the opposition's march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, no permission had been granted for the march to the Supreme Court and several opposition leaders were allegedly seen breaking police barricades with the help of a mini-truck during the protest on Monday.

The 'March for Democracy' saw several opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, join activists and supporters to protest against alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls under Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)

In this image received on Oct. 12, 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', at Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi.
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In this image received on Oct. 12, 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', at Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi.
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Delhi protest
INDIA bloc protest
Opposition march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
March for Democracy

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