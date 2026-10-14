DMRC tells Supreme Court no metro services were curtailed during October 10 protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said entry and exit were restricted at 45 of the national capital's 303 metro stations, while the remaining 258 stations remained fully operational.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that no metro train services were curtailed or cancelled during the October 10 protests in the national capital, with entry and exit restricted at only 45 of its 303 stations.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the DMRC said more than 85 per cent of its network, comprising 258 stations, remained fully operational and accessible to commuters.

The corporation said the restrictions at the 45 stations, accounting for around 15 per cent of the network, were imposed based on assessments by law enforcement agencies and in accordance with their directions.

The DMRC said around 32 lakh passengers travelled by metro on October 10, compared with approximately 58 lakh on a normal second Saturday.

The affidavit was filed in compliance with the Supreme Court's October 9 order, issued while hearing a plea challenging the closure of metro stations and the cancellation of trains to Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had directed the Centre to ensure there was no "complete prohibition" on the movement of metro and trains entering the national capital. It had also directed the DMRC and other authorities to file compliance affidavits.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.