Mute, Unmute: The changing protest map of Delhi

The capital has never lacked a place to voice its dissent. However, what witnessed a change over the decades is where that voice is heard, how close it can get to the corridors of power and how far it must travel before its demands become visible to the authority.
The landmarks have changed, and the causes have evolved, but the streets of the capital have continued to serve as a stage for public dissent and, in most cases, have been able to achieve their ultimate goal. However, the site of dissent kept getting farther away from the power corridors. Over the years, the capital witnessed citizens gathering at different locations in the city to seek answers and accountability. Each movement has found its own epicentre, shaped as much by the grievance as by the geography of the city.
The recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged election irregularities have brought this shifting geography into sharp focus. On October 12, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site, and Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and Shahdara’s CBD Ground were named as alternatives.
While Ramlila Maidan remains relatively close to central Delhi, the other two sites are considerably farther away from the seat of power – Parliament. While Burari Ground lies nearly 23 km from Parliament and CBD Ground is around 12.5 km away, Jantar Mantar—barely 2 km from Parliament and a historic epicentre of public movements—offers a far more accessible space for protest.
The change raises a larger question about the accessibility and visibility of public dissent in the capital. Moving demonstrations to grounds on the city’s outskirts could alter how easily protesters reach their destinations and how visible their demands remain in the political heart of Delhi. Muting the voices at a venue, unmutes echos of dissent even from the farthest corner.
Many venues, same scene
The capital’s history offers several examples of how public spaces have shaped mass mobilisation. In 2011, Ramlila Maidan became the centre of a nationwide anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, whose demand for a strong Lokpal institution brought thousands together.
A year later, the India Gate area witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of public anger following the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman in Delhi. The demonstrations transformed outrage over sexual violence and women’s safety into a national demand for accountability. Anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh, where farmers rallied to Red Fort, forced a reaction from the authorities.
In 2026, the Gen Z protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination with Jantar Mantar as its epicentre didn’t just bring reforms but also the maiden resignation of a minister in the Modi government. And then came the recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner at the heart of the city—central Delhi.
Though these movements over the decades have had different epicentres, Jantar Mantar has remained a defining address for dissent—a space synonymous with protest, where citizens have sought to bring their grievances closer to the seat of power. From anti-corruption campaigns to demonstrations over examination integrity, it has served as a visible platform for citizens demanding accountability and seeking to make their voices heard.
The recent anti-CEC agitation, which raised questions about electoral accountability and demanded the CEC’s resignation, thus extends beyond an immediate political confrontation. It brings into sharper focus a fundamental question—what happens when the spaces available for protest become increasingly distant from the power corridors. Delhi’s protest map has never been static.
But the relocation of dissent to grounds farther from the city centre raises a larger concern: whether the right to protest remains meaningful when protesters are pushed beyond the public and political visibility that gives their demands force. The challenge is not merely to accommodate demonstrations, but to ensure that citizens retain accessible spaces to question authority—and that their grievances are not simply permitted to exist at a distance, but are heard and addressed.
The impact of a protest extends beyond the number of people on the streets; it depends on whether their demands enter the public conversation. Media coverage, photographs, social media and political responses can amplify a movement, but location often shapes how readily it captures attention.
The December 2012 protests at India Gate demonstrated this power of geography. The iconic landmark became a focal point for collective grief and anger, as demands for justice and stronger measures against violence against women resonated across the country. Similarly, during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, Ramlila Maidan provided the space for mass mobilisation, while sustained media coverage carried the campaign far beyond the crowds assembled there.
These examples show how a recognisable public space can help transform a grievance into a national political conversation. Moving demonstrations away from central Delhi places a greater burden on protesters to generate visibility through organised media outreach and digital platforms. A protest needs more than a place to assemble; it needs a platform from which its demands can be seen, heard and carried into the corridors of power.
More than a piece of land
A protest venue is defined not merely by how many people it can accommodate but by how effectively it connects their demands to those in power. For decades, Jantar Mantar has embodied this principle. Its location in the heart of Delhi, close to Parliament and key government institutions, has made it more than a site of assembly—it has been a recognisable address for dissent, where citizens bring their grievances within sight of the institutions they seek to hold accountable.
Moving protests to the city’s outskirts may offer more space, but it can come at a cost. For students, daily-wage workers, and pensioners, among others, this means a longer commute and additional time, higher expenses, and greater barriers to participation. Accessibility, therefore, is not a logistical detail; it shapes who can protest and whose voices are heard.
Jantar Mantar’s significance lies in this intersection of access, visibility and political symbolism. A demonstration there is not simply a gathering of people; its location reinforces the message, placing public demands in the geographical and political orbit of those expected to respond. Whether the issue is corruption, examination irregularities or electoral accountability, proximity to the seat of power lends protest a distinct public resonance. Not every stir must take place outside Parliament, nor does distance erase a movement’s significance. But Jantar Mantar has shown why geography of dissent matters.
Regulating dissent, finding balance
The debate over protest locations is also part of a broader challenge faced by governments in democratic societies: how to facilitate public demonstrations while managing traffic, public safety and the daily functioning of a densely populated city.
Delhi’s central districts contain Parliament, government offices, diplomatic establishments, major roads and other sensitive institutions. Large gatherings in these areas can require extensive security arrangements and traffic diversions. Authorities therefore have legitimate reasons to regulate the timing, size and location of demonstrations.
However, regulation and restriction are not necessarily the same thing. The central question is whether the arrangements made for public demonstrations provide a workable opportunity to assemble and communicate demands, or whether they make participation so difficult that the right becomes less meaningful in practice.
The Constitution of India protects citizens’ right to assemble peacefully and without arms. This right is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order and the sovereignty and integrity of India. The framework therefore recognises both the importance of peaceful assembly and the need for proportionate regulation.
The challenge lies in maintaining that balance. Designating alternative venues can help manage security and traffic, but the suitability of those locations also matters. A site should be assessed not simply on whether it offers sufficient space, but also on connectivity, accessibility, safety, sanitation and practical ability of protesters to communicate their demands.
Clear rules and transparent decisions are equally important. When a familiar protest venue is withdrawn or replaced, citizens should be able to understand the reasons behind the decision and the criteria used to identify alternatives. The changing location of demonstrations also raises questions about the relationship between citizens and representative institutions.
In a democracy, elections provide the mechanism through which people choose their representatives, but public participation does not end once voting is complete. Demonstrations, petitions, public meetings and other forms of peaceful mobilisation allow citizens to raise concerns between elections and demand explanations from those who exercise power.
A protest site cannot resolve an institutional dispute on its own. Nor does a gathering, regardless of its size, establish the truth of every allegation raised by its participants. Its importance lies in creating a public forum where concerns can be articulated, scrutinised and brought to the attention of the institutions concerned.
The question, therefore, is not simply whether protesters have been allotted another ground. It is whether the alternative arrangement allows them to exercise their rights effectively and whether the concerns they raise can reach the relevant authorities without unnecessary barriers.
For a city as politically significant as Delhi, this requires more than identifying vacant land. It calls for a considered approach to the planning of public spaces, one that recognises demonstrations as a recurring part of civic life rather than an occasional disruption to be moved out of sight.
Still evolving
Ramlila Maidan, India Gate and Jantar Mantar have each acquired significance through different movements, moments of public anger and demands for institutional change. Their roles have also reflected the changing political and social concerns of the times. As Delhi grows, management of public demonstrations will inevitably involve questions of security, traffic and urban planning. However, these concerns need not be treated as incompatible with the protection of peaceful dissent.
The challenge is to ensure that alternative venues are not merely available on paper but are practical and accessible in reality. The distance people must travel, the costs they incur and the attention their demonstrations can attract are all relevant to whether a protest remains an effective form of civic expression.
Ultimately, the measure of a democratic city is not only how efficiently it manages its roads and public spaces but also how it accommodates citizens who wish to question those in power. Delhi’s streets and protest grounds have repeatedly demonstrated that public dissent can shape national conversations, compel political responses and bring neglected concerns into the open.
The landmarks may change and the routes may grow longer, but the fundamental question remains the same: can citizens still find a place from which their voices can be heard? As the capital’s established protest venues change, the answer will depend not only on where demonstrations are permitted but also on whether the spaces provided preserve the accessibility, visibility and democratic significance of peaceful assembly.
Burari Ground (23 km from Parliament)
Farmers’ protest at multiple sites in 2020
In November 2020, thousands of farmers from neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and others gathered first at Singhu border and then at Sant Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari to oppose the three agricultural laws. The mass agitation forced the Centre to withdraw the laws.
Red fort (7.5 km from Parliament)
Red fort breached on the republic day
On 72nd Republic Day, in 2021, a tractor rally by farmers led to chaos as some groups deviated from designated routes, breached police barricades and entered the Red Fort. The farmers’ unions, which led the protest at the Singhu border, distanced themselves from the Red Fort march.
Ramlila Maidan (5.1 km from Parliament)
Anna hazare’s anti-corruption stir
On August 21, 2011, thousands of supporters of Anna Hazare gathered at Ramlila Maidan on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike, demanding the enactment of a strong Jan Lokpal Bill to combat corruption. The movement continued for a total of 12 days leading to the formation of AAP.
Jantar Mantar (3 km from Parliament)
Disappointing end to Wrestlers’ protest
The 2023 wrestlers’ protest saw prominent Olympic medallists, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, take to the streets demanding action against then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, but they failed.
Shaheen Bagh (15 km from Parliament)
Massive Crowd, Multi-Faith Prayer for a cause
Anti-CAA protests moved from Jantar Mantar to Shaheen Bagh, drawing protesters from all faiths. Women led the Shaheen Bagh sit-in. By the time protesters were evicted in Covid times, the CAA had become ineffective.
India Gate (2.5 km from Parliament)
Nirbhaya case
The 2012, gang-rape of a 23-year-old student sparked nationwide protests. Thousands gathered at India Gate, affecting the Sheila Dikshit govt politically.