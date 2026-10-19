Mute, Unmute: The changing protest map of Delhi

The capital has never lacked a place to voice its dissent. However, what witnessed a change over the decades is where that voice is heard, how close it can get to the corridors of power and how far it must travel before its demands become visible to the authority.

The landmarks have changed, and the causes have evolved, but the streets of the capital have continued to serve as a stage for public dissent and, in most cases, have been able to achieve their ultimate goal. However, the site of dissent kept getting farther away from the power corridors. Over the years, the capital witnessed citizens gathering at different locations in the city to seek answers and accountability. Each movement has found its own epicentre, shaped as much by the grievance as by the geography of the city.

The recent protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged election irregularities have brought this shifting geography into sharp focus. On October 12, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site, and Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and Shahdara’s CBD Ground were named as alternatives.

While Ramlila Maidan remains relatively close to central Delhi, the other two sites are considerably farther away from the seat of power – Parliament. While Burari Ground lies nearly 23 km from Parliament and CBD Ground is around 12.5 km away, Jantar Mantar—barely 2 km from Parliament and a historic epicentre of public movements—offers a far more accessible space for protest.