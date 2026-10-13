Ramlila Maidan, named alternative to Jantar Mantar, has only three dates free this year

NEW DELHI: Protesting at Ramlila Maidan, one of the three newly designated demonstration sites, will likely prove both expensive and difficult to organise, with the ground having no available dates for the next two-and-a-half months and only three slots open for the remaining year.

Officials on Monday shared that the 12-acre ground, which can accommodate around 50,000 people, is available for booking only on December 29, 30 and 31.

The booking charge is Rs 50,000 per day, besides a refundable security deposit of Rs 55,000. Including taxes, the initial expenditure for a day’s booking comes to Rs 1.21 lakh, officials said. While a small portion of the ground can be used free of charge for protests and gatherings, its capacity is limited to just 150 people.

The ground is booked through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s horticulture department, which requires a no-objection certificate from the police before granting permission.

Officials said the venue is already booked for various programmes and festivities, with Dussehra and Diwali approaching. Unlike Jantar Mantar, which did not require such charges, Ramlila Maidan’s cost could pose a significant hurdle for smaller organisations and resident groups seeking to hold demonstrations.

The other two designated protest sites, CBD ground in Karkardooma and Burari grounds, are also chargeable and have limitations on gatherings. Officials also flagged traffic concerns, with large gatherings often straining roads in the busy commercial neighbourhood.

Asaf Ali Road is frequently converted into a one-way stretch, while traffic is diverted to Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. A BJP rally in 2014 had caused a gridlock extending up to ITO, nearly four kilometres away, an official recalled.