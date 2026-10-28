Delhi traders seek 20-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi to urge INDIA bloc rally postponement

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday sought a 20-minute meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to raise concerns over the impact of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on businesses during the festive season and urge him to postpone the event until after Diwali.

In a letter to Gandhi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives of 20 markets wanted to explain how the rally, expected to draw 10 lakh people, could disrupt business during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

This is the second time CTI has written to Gandhi in four days urging him to postpone the rally until after Diwali. In its first letter to the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on October 24, the CTI had said the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year.

In Wednesday's letter, Goyal said, "We don't want a fight; we want dialogue. Rahul ji himself says that he listens to everyone, listens to the voice of small traders. So, we traders from 20 markets are asking him for 20 minutes. This will be the beauty of democracy."