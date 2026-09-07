Rahul slams govt over Delhi PG collapse, says PM slaps labels like 'naraaz phoopha' on those who ask questions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP government of evading accountability for the Satya Niketan building collapse and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorts to derogatory labels such as "dimagi Naxal" and "naraaz phoopha" for those who question the government.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked what the excuse for this helplessness was when Delhi has a "triple-engine" government, saying it stems from a lack of intent.

"There Is No Accountability," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X, using the hashtag "TINA".

Supporters of the prime minister often cite the "TINA" factor -- There Is No Alternative -- to argue that Modi is the only capable and indispensable leader for India.

Gandhi said, every time, the BJP government follows the same shameful pattern -- no prevention before accidents, just grandstanding after them, and pinning the blame on a few low-level officers, while the real culprits remain unaccountable.