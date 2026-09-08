'Saw people chasing someone, closed door in fear': Neighbour recalls deadly assault on Manipuri musician

NEW DELHI: Hearing a commotion outside her home around midnight on Sunday, a neighbour of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh briefly stepped out to see a group of people chasing someone before fear forced her to shut her door, only to learn the next morning that the victim was Singh, who had been beaten to death.

The neighbour, who is also from Manipur and lives on the second floor of the same building where Singh stayed on the third floor, recalled the traumatising events on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old musician (guitarist) was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment in Kilokari village of southeast Delhi, according to police.

"I saw some people running behind a person. I had no idea who they were as it was dark outside. They were abusing him and, due to fear and the late hour, I closed my door," the neighbour said.

She described Singh as a humble and soft-spoken man who had lived in the locality for around eight to nine years.

"He was a very humble man. He never even raised his voice. They were shouting so much that even I was feeling unsafe after hearing the loud noise," the woman, who did not wish to be identified, said.

She alleged that the accused had first gone to Singh's residence and assaulted him there before chasing and attacking him outside.

It was only the next morning that she learnt that Singh had been severely beaten.

Singh sustained injuries in the assault, following which his son Yaiphaba took him to Holy Family Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.