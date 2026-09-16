CJP protest violence: SC issues fresh directions to HPEC, stresses witness confidentiality

The Supreme Court has issued fresh directions to the High Power Enquiry Committee (HPEC) probing the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party protest, asking it to prioritise allegations of pellet gun use, targeted violence, harassment of women protesters, excessive force and property damage, while ensuring the confidentiality of vulnerable witnesses.

In an order uploaded on September 15 night, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana laid down the sequence for the HPEC to follow while examining the issues.

The HPEC may also create a separate online portal through which witnesses can submit documents and other evidence confidentially.

The broader constitutional questions arising from the matter will be considered by the court at an appropriate stage, the Bench said. These issues will remain separate from the HPEC's immediate fact-finding exercise.

The Supreme Court also clarified the role of the nodal counsel. They will assist the court but will not act as a channel of communication between the HPEC, the court and the parties.

In its September 10 order, the court appointed Senior Advocate Dr Monika Gusain and Advocate-on-Record C Solomon as amici curiae. The HPEC has been directed to submit its first report at the earliest.

The court had earlier taken serious note of the alleged harassment of a minor girl who participated in the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in July. It said nobody could be allowed to intimidate a victim for pursuing a criminal case.