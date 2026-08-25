Plea in SC seeks reconstitution of SC panel probing police excesses during July 20 protest march

NEW DELHI: A plea was mentioned in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking reconstitution of the five-member High-Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi and violence against police personnel during the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before a bench headed by CJI Surya Kant, seeking its listing next week on the ground that the petitioners had reservations about the composition of the committee.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police and the Centre, vehemently opposed the plea and termed it "very mischievous".

"The prayer is to reconstitute the committee constituted by Your Lordships and investigating some minister, so-and-so, and they have given names that this judge should be heading it, etc. But this is not a political platform. Something else is happening. Some people have a perennial problem with everything," Mehta said.

CJI Kant then remarked, "We don't appreciate mentioning of judges' names."

Sankaranarayanan said he was only seeking listing of the application and clarified that he would not mention any names.

"Even when the application is listed, I'm not going to mention names, as I didn't last time. None of us mentioned names. We gave it up and tried it. There's a way of doing these things. So we just request that the application be listed," he said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some of the petitioners, supported the request and said it reflected a "common concern" among the petitioners.

The CJI said, "Whoever will work, will work under our supervision. We have not disposed of the matter. All of you are there to assist committee. Let them work and see."

The court indicated that the application would be listed in due course, likely early next month.