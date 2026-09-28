After rape, residents seek safer parks

NEW DELHI: The gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area has highlighted safety and maintenance concerns at the sprawling 142-acre green space and other Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks, with residents and Resident Welfare Associations flagging poor lighting, damaged boundary walls and inadequate security.

Residents said DDA parks remain poorly lit in the evening and damaged walls make it difficult to monitor movement.

“One of the biggest issues is that these are huge parks, which are under DDA, but there is no proper ownership. If the DDA is unable to properly upkeep these parks, it should let locals come together and form neighbourhood park safety committees, with members from RWAs, police officials and others,” said Ruby Makhija, secretary of Navjiwan RWA. Makhija also said park timings should be clearly displayed and authorities should ensure illumination.

The survivor, was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police personnel at the park on Monday, prompting scrutiny of security arrangements.

“Aastha Kunj was once our go-to spot every morning and evening. My son and I used to regularly go there for walks and jogging, but the situation has completely deteriorated now,” said another resident of East of Kailash. “DDA can and should be held accountable for the condition and management of the public environment under its control.”

The DDA said additional security guards had been deployed during the night shift and patrolling was being carried out. Bike patrols with torches and safety equipment were being undertaken, while additional lighting was being provided at identified dark spots. Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who heads the DDA, has directed a safety audit of all DDA parks by next week.