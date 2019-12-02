Home Cities Hyderabad

23-year-old Hyderabad techie allegedly raped by man her sister met on matrimonial site

Responding to a distress call from the victim on dial 100, police teams rushed to the spot, found the victim semi-conscious and rushed her to the hospital.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:28 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Hyderabad is yet to recover from the gruesome rape and murder at Shadnagar, a 23-year-old techie at Nizampet approached police alleging that she was raped and assaulted by her sister’s friend and that he also stole a mobile phone and gold chain belonging to her sister.

While the victim is recovering at the hospital, Bachupally police registered a case under charges of rape and theft against the alleged accused and started a probe.

According to the police, the victim resides along with her elder sister, who is a divorcee.

A few weeks ago her sister met a man on a matrimonial site and they liked each other, but due to some issues, differences broke out between them.

On Saturday morning, he came home, fought with her sister and went away.

After her sister left for work, the man returned, locked the house from outside, even as the victim was sleeping and went away.

Later in the evening, he returned, opened the lock, entered the house and took away an iPhone and a gold chain from the house, which he had reportedly gifted her sister.

He also allegedly misbehaved with the victim.

Police said that the victim has gained consciousness, but continues to be in a state of shock. Once she recovers, more details will be known. Meanwhile, teams have been deputed to nab the accused.

