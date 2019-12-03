Hyderabad police release updated Hawk eye app after complaints from users

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An updated version of the Hawk Eye app has been released after netizens complained about the app either not downloading properly, or working too slowly. With many women downloading the Hawk Eye app in the wake of the rape and murder of the young veterinarian, on account of huge traffic, the app was slowing down.

One Vikas tweeted to Hyderabad police saying that he got an error message when he tried to download the app. He tweeted, “This app is still in development mode and you don’t have access mode. Switch to a registered test user or ask app admin for permission.”

Immediately, the Hyderabad police responded saying that they would forward the complaint to their IT wing to attend to it.

In another case, a lady, Vijaya Reddy said that she was unable to log into the app even after filling in all her details.

Following the many complaints in downloading the app, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy directed officials to rectify the bug, for the smooth functioning of the app.

The DGP on is official Twitter handle said: “We are following it up and in few hours these issues will be resolved and latest patch will be released. We will update the status again,” the DGP said. The additional director general of police, technical services, Ravi Gupta said that they have updated the Hawk eye and the latest version is available to download in all smartphones.