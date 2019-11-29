Home Cities Hyderabad

Birthday celebration turns deadly as two students die in road mishap at Hyderabad's PVNR expressway

The tragedy took place when a group of nine boys sneaked out of campus at Madhapur for a birthday celebration and were on their way back to college in an SUV.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:23 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two students who were undergoing long terms coaching for IIT entrance died and three of their friends sustained injuries in a major road accident near the PVNR expressway at Attapur in the early hours of Friday.

A group of nine boys sneaked out of their campus at Madhapur for a birthday celebration and on their way back to college in an SUV, the tragedy took place, said police. The victims have been identified as Tarun (19) and Uday (19).

ALSO READ: Hyderabad roads see at least four deaths every day, number of fatalities on the rise

Nine boys, all students of the campus run by a reputed group, were out of the campus. Police believe they hired the SUV and drove towards the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

After celebration by the roadside, they drove towards the airport for a joyride. While returning, they took Aramghar - Mehdipatnam stretch.

ALSO READ: Veterinary doctor found charred to death on Hyderabad outskirts

When the vehicle reached pillar no 221 of the PVNR expressway, the boy who was at the wheel, lost control.

As the vehicle was moving at high speed, it swerved to extreme left and crashed into an electric pole. Due to the speed, the vehicle overturned and skidded on the road belly up for a few metres before coming to a halt.

Tarun and Uday died on the spot, with multiple injuries, while others sustained injuries in the incident.

Rajendranagar Inspector G Suresh said a case of rash driving causing death due to negligence has been registered and the bodies were shifted to Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation is on, he said.

